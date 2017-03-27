LeBron James Says | 'I'm confident we can turn things around'

Mar 27, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James (23) is looked at by a trainer during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. (Photo: Soobum Im, Soobum Im)

I don't know about you, but I'm starting to get REALLY nervous about these Cleveland Cavaliers.

As my colleague Jim Donovan said on Monday night, there's absolutely no shame in losing to the Spurs in San Antonio.

But not by 29 points!

Spurs 103, Cavaliers 74. And the Wine and Gold are no longer in first place in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James scored 17 points, dished out 8 assists, and pulled down 8 rebounds. He left the game in the third quarter after taking an elbow from the Spurs' David Lee to his neck and back. "I'll be ready by Thursday," James told reporters after the game.

The Cavs will be in Chicago to face the Bulls on Thursday evening.

But let's consider some of the things LeBron said after the game. Fox Sports Ohio captured about :90 seconds worth of James' postgame talk for Twitter that you can watch below:

.@KingJames describes how he's feeling, physically and mentally, and how his @cavs can regain their championship mentality. pic.twitter.com/cFU1hnUvI7 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 28, 2017

LeBron was asked if he's frustrated with how poorly the Cavs are performing right now. The defending NBA champs have lost three of their last four in what continues to be a miserable month. "Right now we're just not playing good basketball. We've got to figure it out. I'm still confident in this bunch, I'm confident we can turn things around."

But James also told reporters (including Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor) the following:

#Cavs LeBron James to reporters: "It's a delicate time right now for our team" — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 28, 2017

He's not wrong. For the first time since November of 2015, the Cavaliers are not atop the East. That's not to say that they can't go into the playoffs as a two or three seed and win their third straight Eastern Conference title, but right now, they look absolutely awful.

On if the team can get in sync with all of the new additions in time: "You have to take every shootaround, every film session, every time we can be together, seriously. We're here to win a championship and we have to have that mindset every single game, on the floor and off the floor. If it's making sacrifices for yourself to benefit for the team, taking away things you love to do to be committed more for the team...so be it."

Let's hope the message gets received by everyone on the team. Quickly.

