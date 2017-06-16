LeBron James Says | 'My likeness and my name is in your head'

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers yells at Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - I didn't think I'd be doing an offseason 'LeBron James Says' so soon. But when The King talks, we try to always make sure to be listening.

James recently was a guest on 'Road Trippin,' the podcast hosted by Cavs teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, along with Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton. And he had a lot on his mind.

All week long, LeBron has been embroiled in a playful war of words with Golden State's Draymond Green after the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Let's review the shots fired, shall we?

Draymond starts the fun by busting out a T-shirt with the logo of Quicken Loans poking fun at how 'Quickly' the Warriors beat the Cavs. (By the way, anyone know WHERE in Cleveland Draymond might have had this made?)

Not to be outdone, LeBron responded with a blast of his own:

.... That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Green then took shots at something LeBron had said after Monday's Game 5 loss. "They want to talk about super teams this, super team that, I never played on a super team," Green said in reference LeBron sharing that view of his career. "You started the super team, bro! I didn't join a super team. Hey Slim (Kevin Durant), I don't know what you just did Slim, but you did something to them boys. We appreciate you joining the super team."

After the parade was over, Draymond was still talking. "LeBron said he'd never been on a super team," Green explained to USA TODAY Sports. "As KD (Durant) said before, (James) showed everyone it was possible to do that. And so, it wasn't that (what James said) didn't sit well with me. It didn't bother me, but let's just be clear. It was very surprising, because like I said, he was the one who opened the door for that. So let's just be clear about it."

When asked about Green's comments during 'Road Trippin', James responded, "I don't look at it as ... I definitely didn't start the superteam, if that's what he's trying to say. But I just feel like that it's great that on the day you're celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that."

James' final thought: "My motivation? It hasn't changed," James said. "My motivation hasn't stopped. It's just 'Strive for greatness.' My motivation don't change. I can't stop. I refuse to stop."

