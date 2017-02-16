WKYC
LeBron James Says: 'Never underestimate what a kid from Akron can do'

David DeNatale, WKYC 10:11 PM. EST February 16, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - LeBron James has kicked off NBA All-Star Weekend in style, by giving back.

The Cavalier superstar has brought 23 of his 330 Ambassadors all the way from Akron to New Orleans to give them an educational, meaningful, and once in a lifetime experience.

In partnership with Youth Rebuilding New Orleans, LJFF and its ambassadors are helping to rebuild a home over the course of their 3 days in New Orleans. In between their community service, they will also visit and learn about New Orleans, with many of our ambassadors having never been outside of Ohio.

Thursday night on Twitter, LeBron expressed his pride in the LJFF ambassadors: 

Here are some of the highlights of Thursday's work by the Foundation: 

