LeBron James Says | On Trump travel order: 'I am not in favor of this policy'

LeBron James has never been shy about speaking out about issues close to his heart, that have little to do with basketball.

Politics are no exception.

The Cavaliers superstar campaigned hard for Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election, hosting a rally at Public Hall.

And he has spoken out recently against President Trump's controversial immigration order during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people," James says. "I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it."

LeBron is not the only high profile sports figure to criticize the travel ban. Warriors Head Coach and former Cavalier player Steve Kerr called it 'shocking' and 'horrible.'

Many other athletes from the NBA and other sports had similar reactions.

