LeBron James Says: Report that I pushed for Melo-Love trade is 'trash'

WASHINGTON, DC -�FEBRUARY 6: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the tie-winning shot during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 6, 2017 at Verizon Center in Washington, DC. (Photo: Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images, 2017 NBAE)

The Cavaliers picked up perhaps their best win of 2016-17 on Monday night, defeating the Wizards 140-135 in overtime.

Although he fouled out in OT, LeBron James made the shot of the game (and the season, frankly) as he banked in a three to tie the game with less than a second to go in regulation.

You have to see it to believe it:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?#LeBronJames ties it up w/ the THREE off the glass! pic.twitter.com/8fuNrHqprL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2017

Simply awesome! LeBron finished with 32 points and a career-high 17 assists for Wine and Gold. Kevin Love scored 39 points, Kyrie Irving added 23, Tristan Thompson chipped in with 22.

The win was even sweeter considering that earlier on Monday, the New York Daily News ran a story claiming that LeBron is pushing the Cavs to trade for Carmelo Anthony, even if it means parting with Kevin Love.

So James didn't mince words when it came to the Daily News report after the Cavs win:

LeBron responds to the recent K Love/Melo trade rumors... pic.twitter.com/zmLTovOpxN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2017

So there you have it. Any questions?

We'll give the last word on 'LeBron James Says' to Kevin Love for this dynamite drop-in:

KLove on the rumor: "It's a lie. What do they say? A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put his pants on" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2017

