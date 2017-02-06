WKYC
Close

LeBron James Says: Report that I pushed for Melo-Love trade is 'trash'

David DeNatale, WKYC 11:31 PM. EST February 06, 2017

The Cavaliers picked up perhaps their best win of 2016-17 on Monday night, defeating the Wizards 140-135 in overtime.

Although he fouled out in OT, LeBron James made the shot of the game (and the season, frankly) as he banked in a three to tie the game with less than a second to go in regulation. 

You have to see it to believe it: 

Simply awesome! LeBron finished with 32 points and a career-high 17 assists for Wine and Gold. Kevin Love scored 39 points, Kyrie Irving added 23, Tristan Thompson chipped in with 22.

The win was even sweeter considering that earlier on Monday, the New York Daily News ran a story claiming that LeBron is pushing the Cavs to trade for Carmelo Anthony, even if it means parting with Kevin Love.

So James didn't mince words when it came to the Daily News report after the Cavs win: 

So there you have it. Any questions?

We'll give the last word on 'LeBron James Says' to Kevin Love for this dynamite drop-in: 

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

After LBJ fouls out, Irving lifts Cavs past Wiz 140-135, OT

WKYC

REPORT: LeBron pushing Cavs to acquire Melo...even if it means goodbye to Love

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories