LeBron James Says | 'This is dad to dad. It's a problem now'

Why is everyone deciding to mess with Cavaliers superstar LeBron James all of the sudden?

It's not enough that the King has to deal with the Wine and Gold being being somewhat out of sync, plus the barrage of injuries the team keeps having to endure, plus the added controversy that has come with the Cavs' decision to rest James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love on Saturday (more on that in a second).

Now LeBron has to deal with the bizarre ramblings of one LaVar Ball.

Ball has been incredibly outspoken in recent weeks as his son, Lonzo, has gained notoriety during UCLA's march to the NCAA Tournament. Let's look at the scorecard, shall we:

That prompted Barkley to respond by wearing a Kent State jersey on Friday night before the Golden Flashes NCAA Tournament matchup with Lonzo Ball and UCLA.

Oh and LaVar Ball also claimed his son, RIGHT NOW, is better than two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry.

I'd suggest to Mr. Ball that he stop talking to the media after dissing the greatest player in NBA history, a Hall of Famer, and a future Hall of Famer (and I'm not even a fan of Steph, but I'll concede that fact).

Yet he's at it again, and LeBron James and his sons LeBron Jr. and Bryce, were in the crosshairs.

Here was a quote from Ball to Fox Sports' Chris Broussard, courtesy of 24/7Sports earlier this month: "You got LeBron, it’s gonna be so hard for his kids, cause they gonna look at them like ‘you gotta be just like your dad.’ And after a while that pressure starts sitting on you like ‘why do I gotta be like him, why can’t I just be me?’ And then they’re gonna be like ‘aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

On Tuesday in Los Angeles, James let loose on LaVar Ball to ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Keep my kids' name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth. This is dad to dad. It's a problem now."

"He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me," LeBron continued. "But keep my family out of this."

Maybe when UCLA's tournament run is over, the microphones and cameras will get away from Ball's carnival barkings. In the meantime, Mr. Ball might want to find someone else to pick on other than LeBron James and his family.

James has also had to deal with repeated questions about Saturday night's game against the Clippers that saw himself, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love all sit out for rest purposes. The problem is that the game was nationally televised on ABC as part of their 'Saturday Night' package.

One week earlier, Golden State opted to sit Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala during the Warriors' Saturday night TV bonanza against San Antonio. Thus the reason NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a memo to all teams, urging owners to have a voice in who is held out of games for rest purposes.

“At the end of the day, I’ve played through injuries my whole career, so I deserve to get a game off every now and then,” James said prior to the Cavaliers’ practice at UCLA Tuesday.

“I don’t want to start that conversation that I’m held to a different set of rules because I’m not. I’m one of I don’t know how many guys we have in the league today, 450 maybe. I just know the conversation gets a little bit more talked about when I’m a part of it. When it’s somebody else, it has no legs and it’s gone. As soon as I’m involved, it’s a whole different situation.”

