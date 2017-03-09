LeBron James Says: 'We have to weather the storm'

AUBURN HILLS, MI - MARCH 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to drive to the basket on Marcus Morris #13 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the Palace of Auburn Hills on March 9, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

Are you concerned about the Cavaliers?

The defending NBA Champions have now lost three in a row, four of their last five, and five of their last seven after suffering a 106-101 setback to the Pistons on Thursday night at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

If LeBron James is worried, he's not showing it publicly.

James was superb again for the Wine and Gold, picking up his eighth triple-double of the season as he scored 29 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

The game was defined by spurts and more often than not, the Cavs found themselves on the wrong end. Detroit opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first 13 points, turning a Cavs seven point lead into a six point deficit.

"It was a game of runs and we gotta figure out a way to weather it," LeBron said afterwards. "Like a thunderstorm. We have to weather the storm. I don't think we did a good job of that tonight."

Another issue that's plaguing the Cavs and The King (please stop me if you've heard this before), what to do when James is not on the floor. According to ESPN's Stats and Information, the Cavaliers have been outscored 64-19 over the last 2 games in the 18 minutes in which LeBron James has been on the bench.

That's insanity. So what's the answer?

"Just got to trust the coaching staff, got to trust my teammates, that’s what I’ve always done my whole career," said LeBron.

Some of this revolves around Head Coach Ty Lue figuring out the right pieces for a lineup with new players (Deron Williams, Derrick Williams) in the rotation.

Hopefully getting J.R. Smith back in the fold helps. A speedy recovery for Kevin Love would be nice, too.

As if things were bad enough for James, he also sustained a hip pointer in the loss at The Palace. "It's sore but I have to get myself ready to play," said LeBron. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody but I have to be ready to play on Saturday. Around the clock treatment from when we get on the plane all the way to Orlando through Saturday. But I'll be ready."

But I don't want to close this out on a bad note, so please enjoy LeBron's absolutely AMAZING array of dunks against the Pistons. My personal favorite is the breakaway with Kevin Love assisting Fox Sports Ohio's Fred McLeod and Austin Carr with a couple of dynamite drop-ins.

LeBron James (circa 2007) put on a dunk show in the Palace tonight! Watch: pic.twitter.com/gBnbHbMRYf — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV