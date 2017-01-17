LISTEN | LeBron tallks Muhammad Ali's Legacy

January 17 marks the birthday of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.
In honor of the special day, Cleveland Cavalier, LeBron James sat down with " On The Record" to discuss the legacy of the late boxer.
Ali died in June of 2016, after a 32-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was 74 years-old.
Maverick Carter and Victor Cruz were also featured on the show with James.
Listen to James' clip below, or listen to the full podcast here.
