LISTEN | LeBron tallks Muhammad Ali's Legacy

WKYC 8:52 PM. EST January 17, 2017

January 17 marks the birthday of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. 

In honor of the special day, Cleveland Cavalier, LeBron James sat down with " On The Record" to discuss the legacy of the late boxer.

Ali died in June of 2016, after a 32-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was 74 years-old. 

Maverick Carter and Victor Cruz were also featured on the show with James. 

Listen to James' clip below, or listen to the full podcast here

 

