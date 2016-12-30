LIVE UPDATES: UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

Follow along with UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey with our live updates. (Photo: Michael Adamucci, Custom)

12:46 a.m.-AMANDA NUNES GETS TKO WIN OVER RONDA ROUSEY

Ronda Rousey’s return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship lasted less than one minute.

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes let her hands go early in the fight and earned a technical knockout victory over the former titlist in the main event of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

After Nunes, nicknamed “The Lioness” for her aggressiveness in The Octagon, landed 23 of her 35 strikes, most of which connected to Rousey’s face, referee Herb Dean called a stop to the bout at just 48 seconds of the very first round.

Rousey landed only four of her 13 strikes in the bout.

Nunes became the first UFC women’s bantamweight champion to successfully defend the title since Rousey marched her way through the division six times between UFC 157 on February 23, 2013 until UFC 190 on August 1, 2015.

Nunes improved to 14-4 in her professional mixed martial arts career, and 7-1 in the UFC.

Unbeaten through her first 12 professional fights, Rousey has now lost two consecutive bouts.

12:26 a.m.-OHIO’S CODY GARBRANDT IS NEW UFC BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD

And New!!!!!!

Uhrichsville, Ohio, native Cody Garbrandt grew up wanting his shot at an Ultimate Fighting Championship title, and he made good on his first opportunity at the gold, as he outpointed Dominick Cruz and earned a unanimous-decision victory in the co-main event of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

With the win over Cruz, who lost for just the second time in his mixed martial arts career and first time since March of 2007, Garbrandt improved to 11-0 as a professional, and has been victorious in all six of his bouts since debuting with the UFC on January 3, 2015.

It was just the second time Garbrandt was pushed to a judge’s decision in the UFC, and first time he was forced into the championship rounds.

Known for his fast knockouts, Garbrandt showed poise and patience in the first round, measuring his punches and landing on the unorthodox Cruz, whose unique movements and reach advantage usually allow him to avoid contact.

Garbrandt landed 16 of his 40 strikes, as opposed to the 14-of-55 showing from Cruz. A former state champion wrestler, Garbrandt landed a well-timed takedown in the last minute of the first round and held ground control for five seconds.

Just like the first round, Garbrandt outpointed Cruz in strikes, 19-18, and all of the punches and kicks that landed from both fighters were considered significant.

Garbrandt and Cruz remained standing for most of the third round, but an inadvertent headbutt during a furious exchange opened up the champion above the left eye. Cruz suffered the gash on his left eyebrow while trying to duck a punch from the heavy-handed Garbrandt.

Garbrandt landed more punches, 19 to 17, and threw less, 52 to 68, in the third round.

Despite not going deep into fights because of his knockout power, Garbrandt showed stamina in the fourth round and landed 19 strikes, all of which were significant. Two of Garbrandt’s punches landed with such accuracy and force that he knocked down the defending champion.

Garbrandt is the second Ohio-born fighter to win a UFC title this year, as he followed in the footsteps of heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who won his belt from Fabricio Werdum in May and successfully defended it at UFC 203 in Quicken Loans Arena on September 10.

11:40 p.m.-T.J. DILLASHAW DOMINATED JOHN LINEKER IN UFC 207 BOUT

T.J. Dillashaw proved himself to be the top contender in the UFC bantamweight division with a unanimous-decision win over second-ranked John Lineker in their bout at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

A former bantamweight champion and top-ranked challenger, Dillashaw dominated the tempo of the fight, landed 171 of his 233 strikes (74 percent), was successful in five of his six takedown shoots (84 percent) and attempted one submission, according to FightMetric.

With the victory over Lineker, Dillashaw (14-3) earned his sixth win in the last seven bouts. After losing a UFC bantamweight championship bout to Dominick Cruz on January 17 of this year, Dillashaw came back with a pair of unanimous-decision wins.

Although both fighters were effective in brief exchanges over the first five minutes of the bout, Dillashaw landed 39 of his 48 strikes, including several kicks to the body. Fourteen of his strikes were significant. Also, Dillashaw scored a takedown in his only shoot attempt.

Dillashaw held control on the ground for 1:35 in the first round.

Conversely, Lineker connected on only 11 of his 43 strike attempts, but all of those were significant blows. Also, Lineker was credited with a takedown in the first round.

Dillashaw commanded the second round, holding control for 3:38 and landing 101 of his 124 strikes (82 percent), and 48 of those were considered significant. Most of those strikes were punches and elbows to the face that landed while Dillashaw held side control or full guard against Lineker, who offered little defense after both of the takedowns in the round.

Dillashaw outpointed Lineker, 29-18, in strikes and 2-0 in takedowns over the third and final round of the fight.

Lineker fell to 29-8 in his MMA career with the defeat, but lost for the first time in the last seven outings. Prior to the Dillashaw fight, Lineker last lost to Ali Bagautinov at UFC 169 on February 1, 2014.

11:10 p.m.-DONG HYUN KIM EARNS SPLIT DECISION OVER TAREC SAFFIEDINE

Dong Hyun Kim earned a split-decision victory over Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

Kim won the bout, 29-28, on two of the judges’ score cards, but lost, 30-27, on the third.Saffiedine was the more active fighter, landing 78 of his 139 strikes, 64 of which were significant. Also, Saffiedine scored two takedowns in six shoots. However, Kim held control against the cage for 5:39, as opposed to just 1:09 from Saffiedine.

Kim held control against the cage for 1:26 of the first round, as opposed to 49 seconds from Saffiedine, but his strikes were not as effective. Saffiedine landed 27 of his 42 strikes, 23 of which were considered significant, according to FightMetric.

Kim connected on just 19 of his 52 attempts, only 10 of which were significant, and was taken down twice over the first five minutes of the bout. In addition to punches to the face, Kim absorbed several knees from Saffiedine into his abdomen.

Kim spent much of the second round pushing the pace forward, but landed only nine significant strikes. Although Kim landed 22 punches, he absorbed 32 strikes from Saffiedine, and 24 of those were significant shots.

Much like the second round, Kim continued pushing the pace in the third and final of the contest, and improved his accuracy in the striking game, landing 16 of his 29 attempts, including nine significant shots. Also, Kim added a takedown in third round.

Saffiedine landed at a sporadic clip, 19 of 44, in the third round, but 17 of his 19 strikes were significant.

With the win, Kim improved to 22-3-1 in his mixed martial arts career, and 13-3 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Kim has won three straight welterweight bouts in the UFC, and seven of his last eight fights inside The Octagon.

Saffiedine dropped to 16-6 in his MMA career, and has lost three of his last four fights, including two straight bouts.

10:35 p.m.-RAY BORG EARNS DECISION WIN OVER LOUIS SMOLKA

Ray Borg used his takedown and grappling abilities to earn a unanimous decision victory over Louis Smolka in a flyweight contest in the opening bout of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

Borg earned a 30-27, 30-26, 30-26 decision on all three of the judges’ scorecards and improved to 4-2 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. After getting a response win following a loss to Justin Scoggins in February, Borg improved to 10-2 in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Starting out the first round, Borg showed respect to Smolka’s boxing ability, but after absorbing some initial punches, he turned it into a ground game.

Borg secured takedowns on both of his shoots, and held control for 3:39 of the first round. While in side control after slipping on the canvas, Borg landed 19 of his 23 strikes, and 10 of those were considered significant according to FightMetric.

In the second round, Borg again utilized his ground ability to set up his strikes, landing on two of his three takedown attempts. Although Smolka tried to cinch in a leg lock early in the round, Borg landed two right hands to the face, including a backhanded throw and a straight jab.

Later in the round, Smolka dropped to his back and pulled a guillotine attempt, but was unable to lock in the submission.

Borg held control for 3:45 of the five-minute round.

Borg finished the bout with a strong third-round performance, getting one takedown, attempting a submission and holding ground control for more than four minutes.

Borg controlled the action on the ground for 11:32 and landed 39 of his 56 attempted strikes.

Smolka fell to 11-3 in his career, and 5-3 in the UFC with his unanimous decision loss to Borg.

10:00 p.m.-IT’S TIME!

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s last fight card of 2016 is about to get underway, and there are two title bouts at the top of it, as both bantamweight belts will be on the line at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In the co-main event bout, Dominick Cruz will defend his bantamweight championship against Ohio’s own Cody Garbrandt, an undefeated challenger and knockout artist from Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California.

The main event of the evening features UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes in her first defense, and she will step into The Octagon against a women’s mixed martial arts pioneer in former titlist, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

