Ray Borg earns unanimous decision win over Louis Smolka

Ray Borg used his takedown and grappling abilities to earn a unanimous decision victory over Louis Smolka in a flyweight contest in the opening bout of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Friday night.

Borg earned a 30-27, 30-26, 30-26 decision on all three of the judges’ scorecards and improved to 4-2 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. After getting a response win following a loss to Justin Scoggins in February, Borg improved to 10-2 in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Starting out the first round, Borg showed respect to Smolka’s boxing ability, but after absorbing some initial punches, he turned it into a ground game.

Borg secured takedowns on both of his shoots, and held control for 3:39 of the first round. While in side control after slipping on the canvas, Borg landed 19 of his 23 strikes, and 10 of those were considered significant according to FightMetric.

In the second round, Borg again utilized his ground ability to set up his strikes, landing on two of his three takedown attempts. Although Smolka tried to cinch in a leg lock early in the round, Borg landed two right hands to the face, including a backhanded throw and a straight jab.

Later in the round, Smolka dropped to his back and pulled a guillotine attempt, but was unable to lock in the submission.

Borg held control for 3:45 of the five-minute round.

Borg finished the bout with a strong third-round performance, getting one takedown, attempting a submission and holding ground control for more than four minutes.

Borg controlled the action on the ground for 11:32 and landed 39 of his 56 attempted strikes.

Smolka fell to 11-3 in his career, and 5-3 in the UFC with his unanimous decision loss to Borg.