Major League Quidditch brings Harry Potter-style magic to Cleveland

Member of the Cleveland Riff, the city's major league quidditch team, practice some moves before their three-game series against division rivals the Rochester Whiteout at Impett Park.

CLEVELAND - It's quidditch season!

With flying broomsticks and enchanted balls, Harry Potter and his fellow wizards made the formerly-fictional sport a sensation for fans of the book and movie series.

Now, quidditch has been adapted for "muggles" -- a term from the Potter book series that means someone without magical powers -- and Cleveland even has its own major league team.

The Cleveland Riff will host a three-game series against their division rival The Rochester Whiteout at Impett Park on Sunday. The games run from noon-3 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

Quidditch is a co-ed, full-contact sport played by over 500 teams in 26 countries, and several universities and colleges have added quidditch to their list of team sports offerings, with league rules being adapted from J.K. Rowling's book series.

The Cleveland Riff held open tryouts back in April, and the team includes former players from top college quidditch programs like Ohio State University and Bowling Green State University.

It's all part of Major League Quidditch, a national league that runs from June 1 to August 31 and includes 16 teams across the United States and Canada. The season will end with the top 12 teams heading to League City, TX for championship games on August 12 and 13. One team will be crowned the 2017 MLQ Champion Team.



To learn more about Major League Quidditch and Cleveland Riff, visit mlquidditch.com.

Sunday will feature a three-game series against division rival Rochester Whiteout.

© 2017 WKYC-TV