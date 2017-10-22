Mets hire Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as manager

(Photo: Duane Burleson, Getty Images)

The New York Mets have hired Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as their new manager, according to a person with direct knowledge of the offer.

The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the hiring.

Callaway emerged from a field of interviewees that included former Indians and Washington Nationals manager Manny Acta, Mets hitting coach Kevin Long and former Met Joe McEwing.

Callaway, 42, joins Bud Black among major league managers who emerged from the ranks of pitching coach. He guided an Indians staff that made it all the way to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series despite losing three starters to injury down the stretch.

Pitchers such as Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger trended upward under his watch.

The New York Post first reported that Callaway was the Mets' choice for manager.

The Mets did not retain manager Terry Collins, who guided them to the 2015 World Series. New York was 70-92 in the last of seven seasons under Collins, 67.

