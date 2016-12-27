Michelle Waterson credits win to focus, preparation

Michelle Waterson credits submission win over Paige VanZant to her focus, preparation. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

UFC strawweight fighter Michelle Waterson waited 17 months for her body to heal from injuries, but during that time, she honed other parts of her game, including the importance of focus and preparation.



And the immediate results were impressive in her submission win over Paige VanZant in the main event of UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, last Saturday night.



“I had to stay focused,” Waterson said. “I had to stay concentrated, and I just had to be in the present moment. I’m coming into her hometown. The crowd was cheering like crazy, so I just had to stay focused on the task at hand.”



VanZant was content to throw judiciously over the first few minutes of the fight and gauge her opponent’s range. But after several back-and-forth exchanges of punches and knees to the body, Waterson secured a head-and-arm throw and took VanZant down to the canvas.



VanZant gave up her back, and Waterson fought to lock in the choke. Initially, Waterson had the hold in place, but VanZant pulled herself out of it. However, Waterson switched her grip, again secured the choke and forced the referee stoppage.



“We prepared for everything because she’s a very good fighter, and she’s learning,” Waterson said. “She gets better every fight, and so, we wanted to make sure we were prepared for every scenario: stand-up, ground, against the cage. Wherever the fight would’ve gone in the five rounds that we had, we made sure that we were prepared for it.



“I think me switching to southpaw really threw her off-guard, and I think she looked at me and thought, ‘Hold up! That’s not what we were getting ready for,’ and so, it just kind of screwed with her head. That was our game plan from the beginning, to just stop her momentum and going southpaw did exactly that.”



Although Waterson was satisfied with the victory, she left the cage impressed by the fact that VanZant passed out rather than submit.



“That’s how you know she’s a fighter because she wasn’t going to tap,” Waterson said. “I’ve always had respect for her. Anybody who steps into the cage, and you know they’re getting ready to throw down with you, you need to have respect for.”



After spending eight years fighting in other organizations, having a child and winning the Invicta Fighting Championship’s atomweight (96-105 pounds) title, the 30-year old Waterson has won both of her bouts in the UFC at the strawweight limit of 115 pounds.



Now 14-4 in her MMA career, Waterson has won two straight bouts, and eight of her last nine outings.



“Whatever the UFC has planned for me, I’m in great condition,” Waterson said. “I feel amazing. The year-and-a-half really allowed me to become comfortable in my skin and know who I am as a fighter, and know that this is where I belong. I don’t need to force anything.



“I’m fresh, and so, I’m ready to get back in there.”