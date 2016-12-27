Mickey Gall wants to test himself against top-flight MMA fighters. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

The name says it all when it comes to Mickey Gall.



The New Jersey-based fighter is not afraid to call out an opponent, and when granted that fight, he has answered with victories. And after submitting Sage Northcutt in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs. Waterson, Gall called out fellow welterweight Dan Hardy, who wants to return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship after a lengthy hiatus due to medical issues.



“I’ve got to punch up, you know what I mean?” Gall said after the fight. “I want to take on guys that have bigger names than me, who have more star power. Big names mean nice trophies, and I want some nice trophies, you know?



“I called out CM Punk, called out Sage. I plan on going down to 155. Making 70’s pretty easy; 155 would be tough, but I think I’d be the champion there. I like the way Conor went down to 45, suffered, made that, and he made himself a champion, made himself a star, and I think I can do the same thing. I think I can be the champ at 155 in a couple years.”



After dispatching of CM Punk at UFC 203 inside Quicken Loans Arena back in September, Gall called out Northcutt, a 20-year old MMA phenom. And just as he did with Punk, Gall defeated Northcutt via submission in a welterweight bout at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California last Saturday.



Despite being cut along the right eyebrow from a punch, Gall overcame a knockdown, floored Northcutt a wild overhand right, locked in the rear-naked choke and forced the tap out at the 3:20 mark of the second round.



“He’ll give you a heck of a first round, very explosive, very athletic, so I wanted to cook him a little bit, get on the ground, lay on him a little bit, suck the energy from him, and it was cool,” Gall said. “He was talking to me. It was nice.”



After Northcutt got loose from one of the submissions, Gall attempted to bait him to return to the canvas. Northcutt responded with a right-handed hammer fist to Gall’s head, which forced the down fighter to spin around and protect his chin.



Showing some frustration with Gall for not standing back up right after the hold was broken, Northcutt began screaming at his opponent and delivered three kicks to legs before the referee stepped in and forced the stand up.



“I’ve wanted to play the bad guy a little bit for this,” Gall said. “There’s no way you can play the nice guy with Sage. I wanted to talk, and maybe get him to engage with me a little bit, make him step out of his character, talk some crap maybe, and he didn’t the whole time. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s such a sweet kid, and he’s not going to do it,’ but it came out in the fight, and you saw how the fight went down. I think that helped me.”



With the win, Gall improved to 4-0 as a professional mixed martial artist and 3-0 in the UFC. All four of his professional victories have come courtesy of the same submission hold, a rear-naked choke.



“I feel much better,” Gall said. “It was more of a fight. It wasn’t a total domination. I got my eyes blackened. Sage is a tough kid, and Sage is a UFC-caliber guy. He’s a step up in competition, so I do feel like I accomplished something more.”