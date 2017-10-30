11 crazy facts from Houston Astros' insane Game 5 win against L.A. Dodgers

n one of the craziest World Series games in postseason history, the Houston Astros outslugged the Los Angeles Dodgers with a walk-off 13-12 victory in the 10th inning of Game 5.

The Astros are now 27 outs from their first World Series championships in franchise history.

The 5 hour, 17 minute game — second longest in World Series history — was a heavyweight bout that produced some incredible numbers the Fall Classic has never seen.

Here's a look at some of the crazy facts that this game produced:

3 — The Astros became just the second team in World Series history to overcome multiple three-run holes, per Elias.

3⅔ — Length of Dallas Keuchel's start, the shortest outing he's had at Minute Maid Park.

4 — Comebacks combined by the Astros and Dodgers.

5 — First team with five different players, by Astros' Yuli Gurriel, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa and Brian McCann, with a homer in a single World Series game.

6 — Game-tying homers in five games are the most on record for any World Series, dating back to 1974.

8 — Home runs Clayton Kershaw has now allowed this playoffs, an MLB record.

14 — Number of total pitchers used in the game, as well as the number of hits by each team. Also marks a new World Series record for number of different players to homer.

22 — Total home runs between the two clubs in five games breaks the previous record of 21 by the San Francisco Giants and Anaheim Angels in their seven-game affair in 2002.

25 — Combined runs were the most in a Series game since Florida beat Cleveland 14-11 in Game 3 of the 1997 Series.

49-1 — Dodgers record when Clayton Kershaw pitches with a 4-run lead since the start of the 2012 season, heading into Game 5.

417 — Pitches thrown by 14 different pitchers.

