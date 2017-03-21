Report: Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians World Series Game 7 to be made into a movie

David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs runs after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - We know, we know.

Most Cleveland fans would prefer to forget all about Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. But despite the game not ending in Cleveland's favor, baseball fans agree that it was one of the most epic Game 7s in World Series history.

As a result, the game is being made into a movie, according to a report by Variety.

Variety says Radar Pictures has acquired the rights to former Cubs player David Ross' book, a memoir titled, "Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages." The book is due to hit shelves May 9.

Variety reports that the book focuses on Game 7 of the World Series. In case you pushed it from your memory, Ross, 40, became the oldest player to hit a home run during a Game 7 as he took Andrew Miller deep in the sixth inning. He retired after the 2016 season.

Radar Pictures has reportedly titled the movie, "Teammate: My Life in Baseball" and it will be produced by Ted Field, Mike Weber and Ram Getz. A debut date has not been reported.

