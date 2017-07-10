Home Run Derby: Giancarlo Stanton looks to defend title

Giancarlo Stanton has a title to defend.
Monday night, baseball fans will be treated to the 32nd edition of the Home Run Derby, and Stanton — making his third appearance — is looking to become the third participant to repeat after blasting a record 61 homers to win in 2016.
He slugged two more homers -- his 25th and 26th -- on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants in preparation for Monday's event.
This year’s event (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) has retained the three-round, single-elimination bracket system, alloting four minutes per round to each batter.
Like last year, every participant was seeded according to his home run total before July 5. Stanton is the exception; he was given the No.1 seed for being the reigning champion despite hitting just 21 home runs before the cut-off date. Home run totals since June 15 served as the tiebreaker where necessary.
The top-seeded batter in each matchup will be given the opportunity to hit second, and each round will immediately end if the second batter surpasses his opponent’s total.
Outside of Stanton, every participant will be making his first appearance.
Competitors, along with seed:
American League
No. 5: Miguel Sano, 3B, Minnesota Twins
Home runs: 21
AB per HR: 14.3
Longest HR: 461
Top Exit Velocity: 114.6
No. 8: Gary Sanchez, C, New York Yankees
Home runs: 13
AB per HR: 16.5
Longest HR: 450
Top Exit Velocity: 115.7
No. 2: Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
Home runs: 30
AB per HR: 10.0
Longest HR: 495
Top Exit Velocity: 121.1
No. 4: Mike Moustakas, 3B, Kansas City Royals
Home runs: 25
AB per HR: 12.4
Longest HR: 440
Top Exit Velocity: 112.9
National League
No. 1: Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Miami Marlins
Home runs: 26
AB per HR: 12.5
Longest HR: 468
Top Exit Velocity: 118.7
No. 3: Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Home runs: 25
AB per HR: 10.3
Longest HR: 438
Top Exit Velocity: 112.8
No. 7: Justin Bour, 1B, Miami Marlins
Home runs: 20
AB per HR: 13.5
Longest HR: 437
Top Exit Velocity: 114.8
No. 6: Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies
Home runs: 20
AB per HR: 18.3
Longest HR: 458
Top Exit Velocity: 110.8
Odds to win Home Run Derby
Aaron Judge: 3/1
Giancarlo Stanton: 9/2
Cody Bellinger: 11/2
Miguel Sano: 7/1
Mike Moustakas: 7/1
Charlie Blackmon: 14/1
Justin Bour: 19/1
Gary Sanchez: 24/1
Odds to hit the longest home run
Judge: 7/3
Stanton: 3/1
Sano: 17/3
Blackmon: 9/1
Bellinger: 10/1
Bour: 19/1
Moustakas: 29/1
Sanchez: 33/1
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs