10 things you need to know about Edwin Encarnacion

(Photo: Getty Images)

Now that we have the news that the Indians have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, what do we know about the newest member of the Tribe?

Here are ten things you need to know about Edwin and how his arrival impacts the Indians:

1. He's not just a one or two year wonder, Encarnacion is consistent.

Since 2012, the soon-to-be 34-year old has averaged 39 homers and 110 RBIs per season. By comparison in that span, Mike Napoli had never driven in more than 100 runs (until this past season) and had only topped the 30 HR barrier this past year when he hit 34. That's not a knock on Napoli, but just an indicator that Encarnacion has been steady for a long stretch of time.

2. Encarnacion will fill Mike Napoli's slot as a DH/1B player alongside Carlos Santana

Encarnacion came up to the big leagues as a third baseman, but since 2015, the Blue Jays have used him exclusively at either DH or first base. He played 86 games at DH and 75 at first last year, committing just two errors.

3. Encarnacion CAN hit in the postseason

Several people have already tweeted me that since Encarnacion only hit .211 against the Indians in the 2016 ALCS, he is a 'choker.' Actually, in 20 career playoff games, Edwin is hitting .280 with four homers and 14 RBI. He hit a walk-off homer off of former Indians Ubaldo Jimenez to push Toronto past Baltimore in the 2016 A.L. Wild Card game.

4. This is a major move by the Dolans and Chris Antonetti

From a financial standpoint, a three-year, $60 million dollar contract to Encarnacion exceeds the ones given to recent high-priced free agents Michael Bourn (4 years, $48 million) and Nick Swisher (4 years, $56 million). From a psychological standpoint, this is MUCH bigger. There was a lot of pressure on the Indians front office to make a splash after coming so close to winning the World Series, and the team has responded resoundingly. I'd argue this is the most significant free-agent signing by the franchise since bringing in Roberto Alomar in 1999.

5. Encarnacion is a three-time American League All-Star

Edwin made it to the mid-summer classic in 2013, 2014, and 2016.

6. He will strike out a bunch

Like most power-hitters, Encarnacion will whiff quite a few times so just be prepared. He struck out 138 times in 2016, which may sound REALLY bad. By comparison, Mike Napoli struck out 194 times. What I like about Encarnacion is that he'll also draw walks. He actually had more walks than strikeouts in 2013.

7. Encarnacion is pretty durable

In the same five-year span that has seen Encarnacion average 39 homers and 110 RBI, he has also averaged 145 games played per season. He played in 160 for the Blue Jays last year.

8. We owe Mark Shapiro a Christmas card to say thank you

For some reason, the former Indians--now Jays President, allowed Encarnacion to walk out the door. The two sides could not hammer out a new contract prior to the 2016 year. As Rosie Dimanno of the Toronto Star put it: "There clearly was no urgency to re-signing the slugging juggernaut, not far as this new penny-pinch regime was concerned, and that posture doesn’t appear to have changed."

Nice to see that not much has changed when it comes to Shapiro's approach.

9. There is one off-the-field note when it comes to Encarnacion

Take this with however many grains of salt you wish. The slugger is being sued over allegations he knowingly infected a woman with two STDs.

10. Tickets are on sale now for your 2017 Cleveland Indians!

Not long after the news about Encarnacion broke, the Indians tweeted out the following:

Tomorrow is the deadline to get your Tribe Holiday Six Packs -- get 'em now! https://t.co/23VLP1R4Wl pic.twitter.com/x9oGQSGOdj — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 23, 2016