4 Cleveland Indians named Gold Glove finalists

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians turns a double play in the eighth inning during MLB game action as Darwin Barney #18 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into second base at Rogers Centre on May 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2017 Getty Images)

The Indians' season may have come to an early end, but that doesn't mean we can't honor the Tribe for the wonderful season they had, both as a team and individually.

That was made plenty clear today, when four Indians players—Yan Gomes, Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez, and Carlos Santana—were named finalists for the American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award at their respective positions.

Shortstop Lindor—who won the award last season—is being nominated for the second time in his career. While the two-time All-Star's defensive numbers weren't quite as good as 2016, he still put up a fielding percentage of .984 and tallied 5 defensive runs saved, although in the latter stat he ranks far below fellow finalist Andrelton Simmons (32) of the Los Angeles Angels.

Catcher Gomes is also being nominated for the second time. While his offensive numbers were sometimes lacking, he was solid behind the plate, throwing out 42 percent of would-be base stealers. That's better than both of the other finalists: Martin Maldonado of the Angels, and Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals.

This is the first nomination for both third baseman Ramirez and first baseman Santana. Ramirez seems unlikely to win, considering he played only 88 games at third. However, Santana had a breakout year at first, saving 10 defensive runs and sporting a .996 fielding percentage. Of the remaining finalists, only Kansas City's Eric Hosmer had a better fielding percentage (.997), and Mitch Moreland of the Boston Red Sox also matched Santana's defensive runs saved total.

The Gold Glove winners for all 18 positions in each league will be announced live on ESPN's "Baseball Tonight" on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m.

