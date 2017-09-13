7 amazing stats during the Cleveland Indians' 21-game winning streak

The Cleveland Indians continue to rewrite history, setting an American League record Wednesday by winning their 21st consecutive game.
The Indians' 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers tied the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-best win streak since 1900; the 1916 New York Giants won 26 games in a row, although their streak included a tie.
The Indians equaled the American League record held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics on Tuesday evening.
A handful of statistics that illustrate their dominance during this historic run:
104 – Run differential - they've outscored their opponents 139-35.
41 – Home runs. Francisco Lindor leads with nine.
6 – Shutouts
5 – Innings trailed, out of 189 innings
19 - Wins from the starting rotation. Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber each have four.
1.79 – Team ERA
193-36 - Strikeout-walk ratio
