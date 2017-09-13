WKYC
Close

7 amazing stats during the Cleveland Indians' 21-game winning streak

USA TODAY , WKYC 5:50 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

The Cleveland Indians continue to rewrite history, setting an American League record Wednesday by winning their 21st consecutive game.

The Indians' 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers tied the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-best win streak since 1900; the 1916 New York Giants won 26 games in a row, although their streak included a tie.

The Indians equaled the American League record held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics on Tuesday evening.

A handful of statistics that illustrate their dominance during this historic run:

104 – Run differential - they've outscored their opponents 139-35.

41 – Home runs. Francisco Lindor leads with nine.

6 – Shutouts

5 – Innings trailed, out of 189 innings

19 - Wins from the starting rotation. Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber each have four.

1.79 – Team ERA

193-36 - Strikeout-walk ratio 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM

WKYC

Cleveland Indians win AL-record 21st straight game with 5-3 victory over Detroit Tigers: PHOTOS

WKYC

New t-shirt from Fresh Brewed Tees lets Cleveland Indians fans show creativity

WKYC

Cleveland Indians now have best odds to win the 2017 World Series

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories