A Baker's Dozen! Cleveland Indians win 13th straight road game with 6-5 victory over L.A. Angels

Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) hits a double against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

A baker’s dozen certainly has proven itself to be sweet for the Cleveland Indians.

One week after breaking the American League mark for the longest winning streak (22 straight games) in its 118-year history, the Indians set a new franchise record with their 13th consecutive road win, a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium in Anaheim Wednesday night.

The previous mark was set during the 1922 season (July 8-21).

The Indians (95-57), who have won 26 of their last 27 games and 50 away from Progressive Field this season, took a 1-0 lead with back-to-back doubles in the top of the second inning.

First baseman Carlos Santana led off with a double to right field on a 2-1 pitch from Angels starter Ricky Nolasco, and came around to score when center fielder Jason Kipnis hit a ball up the alley and to the wall in right-center field.

Although the Indians took an early advantage, the Angels responded in the bottom of the second inning when first baseman C.J. Cron singled to left-center field and brought home right fielder Kole Calhoun, who led off the frame with a double to deep right.

The Indians retook the lead on an RBI double from third baseman Giovanny Urshela in the top of the fourth inning.

Right fielder Jay Bruce led off with a single to right-center field and moved into scoring position when Santana drew a walk. Three batters later, Urshela ripped the first pitch he saw from Nolasco into left field for a two-base hit, which gave the Indians a 2-1 advantage.

While the Angels again drew even in the bottom of the fifth inning, this time, on a home run from Cron off of Indians starter Josh Tomlin, the Indians went in front for good with a three-run showing in the top of the seventh.

Urshela led off with a single to left-center field, and then, Francisco Lindor continued to build on his franchise record for home runs by a shortstop in a single season when he smashed his 31st home run over the wall in center field off of Angels reliever Keynan Middleton.

Left fielder Austin Jackson continued the rally when he singled to right field and stole second base with infielder Jose Ramirez at the plate. Jackson came around to score the Indians’ fifth run of the game when designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit an RBI single to left-center field.

Down by three runs heading into the bottom half of the seventh, the Angels found themselves down to their final out, but pounded out three straight hits off of Indians reliever Joe Smith on the way to a two-run inning, which cut Cleveland’s lead down to a run, 5-4.

Pinch hitter Ben Revere started the rally with an infield single and came around to score on a throwing error from Bruce after second baseman Brandon Phillips doubled to right field. Center fielder Mike Trout followed with an RBI double, also to right field.

The Indians extended their lead out to 6-4 in the top of the eighth inning when Ramirez flared a single into left field after a nine-pitch at-bat against Angels reliever Blake Parker, but the Angels made it a one-run game once more when Albert Pujols crushed a home run over the wall in center field off of Smith in the bottom of the inning.

Smith allowed four hits, three earned runs and the home run over just two-thirds of an inning.

Fellow right-hander Bryan Shaw earned a six-out save and had three strikeouts over his two innings of work.

