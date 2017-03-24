A healthy Michael Brantley gives Cleveland Indians much needed depth in outfield

Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (23) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

Throughout their playoff run, the Cleveland Indians had an entirely different starting outfield than they had at the beginning of the 2016 regular season, but suspensions to Abraham Almonte and Marlon Byrd, as well as a season-ending injury to Michael Brantley allowed younger players to develop.

Should the Indians get Brantley, an All-Star caliber left fielder, back healthy for the entire season, they would have much-needed depth in the outfield heading into the 2017 season.

“If Brantley’s okay, everything looks much…the glass looks much fuller, heck yeah,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

“If you start taking all three outfield positions and you start mixing and matching, at some point, it’s going to affect your roster. You’re going to have to go short somewhere to do that. With Brant, if he’s playing, you just play. It doesn’t matter, left, right, you just play him. That really helps.”

In just 11 games with the Indians last season, Brantley registered nine hits over 39 at-bats, including two doubles, with seven runs batted in, five runs scored, three walks and one stolen base. But when healthy, Brantley has shown an ability to be one of the best hitters in baseball.

In 2014, Brantley was the first player in the 114-year history of the Indians’ franchise, and ninth player in MLB annals, to have 200 hits, and at least 45 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Brantley was the ninth member of the Indians’ 20-home run, 20-steals club, and the first Cleveland player since 1996 to reach the 200-hit plateau.

“I am excited,” Francona said. “The kid, he’s worked so damned hard. I know there’s more, that playing in a game isn’t the end, but I’m excited for him. I’m excited potentially for us. We just have to temper that knowing that today is not like the destination.

“It’s still part of where he’s going, but he’s come an awful long way, and everybody that’s been around him has kind of been raving about how he looks, and he’s feeling good, so heck yeah, we’re excited.”

Because the Indians played split-squad games last week, they were able to test a little more of their depth by putting Lonnie Chisenhall in center field in one of two games against the Texas Rangers at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

A first-round pick of the Indians in the 2008 amateur draft out of Pitt Community College (Winterville, North Carolina), Chisenhall smacked 483 hits over 1,839 at-bats and 1,995 plate appearances in six seasons with Cleveland.

A lifetime .263 hitter at the Major League level, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound 28-year old native of Morehead, North Carolina has smacked 109 doubles, eight triples and 51 home runs over 577 regular-season games. He has scored 216 runs, driven in 234 and drawn 117 walks against 370 strikeouts.

Once a third baseman, Chisenhall made the switch to outfield during the 2015 season, and has been formidable in right, making 273 put outs with 12 assists and just three errors over 1,249.1 innings of play. He has a .986 fielding percentage since making the switch from infield to outfield.

“I think it’s good,” Francona said. “It surprised me the other day in San Antonio the jumps he was able to get after not being out there. He’s just a really good outfielder, but he could handle it, in my opinion, with no problem.”

