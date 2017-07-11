WKYC
American League tops National League in 2017 MLB All-Star Game

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 11:40 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

For the fifth straight season, the American League earned a win over the National League in the All-Star Game.

Thanks to an extra-inning home run from Seattle Mariners infielder Robinson Cano, the American League topped the National League, 2-1, in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 10 innings at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida Tuesday night.

On a 1-1 pitch from Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis, Cano belted the fourth extra-inning home run in All-Star Game history off of a ribbon scoreboard beyond a bullpen, and that blast gave the American League the one-run margin of victory over the National League.

Cleveland Indians left-hander Andrew Miller came on in relief in the bottom of the 10th inning and earned the save for the American League.

Miller got the first out courtesy of the inning on a diving play in right field from Detroit Tigers outfielder Justin Upton, and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor continued the solid defensive play ranging to his left and a quick throw down to first base for the second out of the frame.

Following a two-out walk to Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto, Miller struck out Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger to end the game.

After four innings of scoreless baseball, the American League broke through with a two-out rally in the top of the fifth inning, and took a 1-0 lead over the National League.

Into the game for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Schoop fought off a pair of foul balls and took two offerings out of the zone before doubling down the third-base line.

Then, Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano, who entered the game for Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, blooped an RBI single down the right-field line for the game’s first run.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina drew the National League even with the American League with just one swing of the bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. On a 2-2 pitch from Minnesota starting pitcher Ervin Santana, Molina smashed a solo home run over the wall in right field for the game-tying run.

Ramirez got hits in both of his at-bats, and Indians left fielder Michael Brantley got his first-ever hit in the All-Star Game.

