Andrew Miller: It's exciting to get back to work with Cleveland Indians: Photos

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field.

Hope springs eternal in the world of baseball, but that is especially true for the Cleveland Indians as they go through the early part of spring training at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona.

On the heels of the franchise’s first World Series appearance in 19 years and after coming within one victory of the organization’s first championship since 1948, the Indians reported to spring training with the focus of doing everything necessary to finish what was started in 2016.

“It’s exciting to get back and see everybody,” relief pitcher Andrew Miller said. “I think we’re ready for a chance to go back, and hopefully, get that one more win. We had so much fun down the stretch. The only sour spot is we didn’t quite get it done, but I think everybody’s excited to see each other, catch up, find out what you did in the offseason, but also, get back to work.”

Miller was a mid-season acquisition of the Indians from the New York Yankees, and proved himself invaluable to the team’s postseason run.

Miller pitched in 10 games last postseason, and 19.1 innings of work for the short-handed Indians, he struck out a Major League Baseball record 30 hitters against just five walks and 12 hits with three earned runs allowed.

“It was a lot of fun,” Miller said. “That is the moment you want to pitch, and you’re never going to ask for a day off or an inning off or a hitter less in that situation. It was fun to watch everybody do so well. We, as a unit, pitched so well. We relied on Corey (Kluber) so much as a starter, and then, the rest of it, we got some great starts out of guys and pieced the rest of it together.”

Although Miller was added to a bullpen that already had established roles for set-up man Bryan Shaw and closer Cody Allen, to a man, every one of them went to manager Terry Francona and expressed the willingness to switch roles if it would better the team.

And that willingness to change and acceptance helped make the transition from New York to Cleveland easier for Miller.

“The group of guys was special,” Miller said. “There’s almost like a core group of guys that came up together and are really tight, really good friends, but also, they know what it takes and they welcomed the new guys. When Brandon Guyer came over, when Coco Crisp came over, myself, all they cared about was making us feel comfortable to help them win games, and I think it paid off.”

During the offseason, the Indians retained Dan Otero, Shaw and Allen by agreeing to one-year deals with the arbitration-eligible players, and Miller is anxious to get to work with a bullpen that carried a heavy burden in the playoffs and returned nearly en masse from last year.

“You’ve got a lot of people that probably couldn’t be more different, but at the same time, we like each other, we get along,” Miller said. “I think we’re all focused on helping us win games. It’s a good group to be around. I think that makes all the difference.”

