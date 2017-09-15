WKYC
As Cleveland Indians go for 23 straight wins, fans urge LeBron James to attend

WKYC 9:41 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians' win streak jumps from one significant number to the next.

First, there were jokes of the number 21 and legal drinking age. On Thursday, fans couldn't escape lyrics from Taylor Swift's "22." Now, the number 23 is on everyone's minds and if you're a Clevelander, you know what that means.

LeBron James already tweeted his support for the Indians Thursday night:

Now, fans are wondering if Cleveland's king will show up to show support Friday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers were loyal fans during last season's World Series run as several players could be seen watching from a suite each home game. James was always front and center.

As the Indians continue their historic run, fans are urging James to join in on the fun at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

