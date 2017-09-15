As Cleveland Indians go for 23 straight wins, fans urge LeBron James to attend

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers addresses the crowd prior to game two of the American League Divison Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on October 7, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians' win streak jumps from one significant number to the next.

First, there were jokes of the number 21 and legal drinking age. On Thursday, fans couldn't escape lyrics from Taylor Swift's "22." Now, the number 23 is on everyone's minds and if you're a Clevelander, you know what that means.

LeBron James already tweeted his support for the Indians Thursday night:

Now, fans are wondering if Cleveland's king will show up to show support Friday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers were loyal fans during last season's World Series run as several players could be seen watching from a suite each home game. James was always front and center.

As the Indians continue their historic run, fans are urging James to join in on the fun at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

@KingJames I think you should take @DwyaneWade to the @Indians game tonight, so yall can WITNESS #23 and he can get a jump on his home team — Josh Lenartowicz (@NardDogg16) September 15, 2017

Ok @KingJames since both of us have famously worn No. 23, we need 2 go 2 the @Indians game tonight You get tix, I'll get peanuts and popcorn pic.twitter.com/F7rD2bFjrk — Bryan Edwards (@BryanLESI) September 15, 2017

Hope @KingJames is going to the @Indians game to see the Tribe get #23 today! — Jason Hall (@jbird0526) September 15, 2017

@KingJames You gonna be in the house tonight for #23? pic.twitter.com/RkdLlvQGBK — jetMD (@jtosino) September 15, 2017

@Indians Can you put two tix for tonight's game at will call for LeBron James? You know, just in case. @KingJames, bring your photo ID. #23 — Sean O'Malley (@SeanAndHeard) September 15, 2017

If @KingJames came to tomorrows game and brought out a #23 Indians jersey I will lose it — Zack Zidek (@zzidek2) September 15, 2017

