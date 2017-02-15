Aww! Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion is engaged

(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC-TV)

Looks like congratulations are in order for one of the newest members of the Cleveland Indians' squad.

Recently signed designated hitter and first baseman Edwin Encarnacion proposed to his girlfriend, Karen, on Valentine's Day.

The slugger posted a sweet snap on his Instagram account (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).

Dijo que si 😊😊😊😊🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🙌 te amo más ahora 😘 @yapoort..ya me gradué de decorador A post shared by Edwin Encarnacion (@encadwin) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

Encarnacion signed with the team last month.

The team's home opener is April 11.

(© 2017 WKYC)