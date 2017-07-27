Bauer, Lindor send Cleveland Indians past Angels for 7th straight win

Jul 27, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) delivers in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports, David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings, Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh and the Cleveland Indians won their seventh straight game Thursday with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.



Cleveland is on its longest winning streak of the season and is a season-high 10 games over .500. The Indians completed a 7-0 homestand.



Bauer (9-8) is 4-0 in five career starts against the Angels. He struck out six and allowed seven hits. Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 18th save. JC Ramirez (9-9) took the loss.



Bauer worked out of a jam in the seventh that began with runners on second and third and no out. Lindor's two-out single off Ramirez scored Brandon Guyer, who drew a leadoff walk. Guyer moved to second on a sacrifice in the seventh. After pinch-hitter Austin Jackson walked, Bradley Zimmer struck out, but Lindor lined a 1-2 pitch to right for the lead.

