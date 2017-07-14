Brad Mills: Carlos Carrasco beginning to show consistency for Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Progressive Field. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco suffered through some consistency issues throughout the month of June, but the fire-balling right-hander found his rhythm over his final two starts of the first half of the season.

Over 14 innings of work, Carrasco worked his way around 13 hits and allowed only three earned runs and two walks. Carrasco got 18 strikeouts in two outings against the Detroit Tigers, one on the road and one in front of the home fans at Progressive Field, both of which he won.

“Being steady, consistency is huge, and him being steady, the approach that he took in that fifth inning, I can’t really talk about that enough, I thought was huge,” Indians interim manager Brad Mills said of Carrasco before the All-Star Game break.

“We go through an inning where we don’t score any runs with nobody out, and he goes out and really does a good job of shutting them down and doesn’t let it swing back and let them get a chance. That was sure nice to see.”

In his final start of the first half, Carrasco struck out 11 hitters, walked only one and found a way to work around nine hits.

And when the offense failed to score with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth inning, Carrasco found a way to pick up his teammates, and did so in impressive fashion.

Carrasco had what has been dubbed “The Immaculate Inning,” where pitchers need just nine pitches to have three strikeouts. It was just the second time ever that an Indians pitcher had an “Immaculate Inning” and the 86th time it has happened in Major League Baseball history.

“Oh yeah, I’ve seen a few of those on the good side, and on the bad side as well,” Mills said. “It was nice. It was just nice to see him go out there and do what he did at that time.”

To Mills, “The Immaculate Inning” helped give back the Indians some momentum at a time when it was needed because of the offensive lull.

“There’s so many guys to talk about, but I thought with Carlos, it was huge,” Mills said. “We had the bases loaded, nobody out and nobody scored in the bottom of the fourth, and he came out in the top of the fifth, when you might think momentum might be swinging or something, and he used nine pitches to strike out the side and shut them down. That was sure a big key.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV