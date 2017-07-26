Bradley Zimmer homers, drives in go-ahead run as Cleveland Indians beat L.A. Angels

Jul 26, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer (4) celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (16) in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Rookie Bradley Zimmer homered and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double and the Cleveland Indians matched a season high with their sixth straight win, 10-4 over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.



Zimmer hit a leadoff homer and broke a 2-all tie with a two-out double off the wall in left-center against Ricky Nolasco (4-12). Zimmer also hit a grand slam in Tuesday's 11-7 win.



Bryan Shaw (4-4) retired the last two hitters in the seventh and recorded an out in the eighth to earn the win.



Cleveland, which is a season-high nine games over .500, put the game away with a seven-run eighth.



Zimmer is batting .281 since being called up May 16. He's 9 for 22 in the last six games and crashed into the wall for a game-saving catch in the 10th inning Tuesday.

