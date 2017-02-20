Bruce Chen has full support of Cleveland Indians, manager Terry Francona (Photos)

Cleveland Indians starter Bruce Chen (52) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Photo: Jerome Miron, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians have nearly a dozen players representing several countries in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and they have a coach in Bruce Chen who unretired to pitch for China in the spring tournament.

Chen last pitched in Major League Baseball in 2015, when he made two appearances for the Indians.

“It’s great for him,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Whether he’s throwing a bullpen or sitting in the Coach’s Room in the morning telling a joke, he’s valued.

“Everybody feels the same way about him. We’re just so glad that he’s with us because he brings so much to everybody. He crosses every culture there is. He can find a way to bond with anybody in that room, and it’s really fun to watch.”

Over 400 career appearances in Major League Baseball, which includes stints with the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals and Indians, Chen posted an 82-81 record with 1,140 strikeouts over 1,532 innings pitched.

And even though it has been three years since Chen pitched a full season of games, he looked good to Francona during a recent bullpen session.

“He looked the same,” Francona said. “You can’t tell the difference. I had him all the way back in the late ‘90s in Philly, and that’s when he threw the ball harder, but he’s remade himself several times and he looks like he’s going to try for one more.”

Born in Panama City, Panama, to Chinese descendants, Chen has never been to the country he will represent, but was eligible to compete under its banner because his grandparents were born in the country.

When asked if he would make a similar comeback attempt to play for Team USA, Francona was quick to respond with a no.

“It’s not that bad, but I get it,” Francona said. “I think there’s a few guys like that. You know what? Good for him. Can you imagine the impact he’s going to have on some of his teammates, spending a week or whatever it is with them? Those are some lucky kids.”

