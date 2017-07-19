Buster Posey's pinch hit powers S.F. Giants past Cleveland Indians 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 19: Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians dives for this ball that went for a double off the bat of Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the six inning at AT&T Park in San Francisco (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Buster Posey pinch hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Wednesday.



Posey, on a scheduled rest day, doubled off the wall on a 3-2 slider on the seventh offering from Indians reliever Bryan Shaw (2-4).



Indians first baseman Carlos Santana booted an infield grounder that figured prominently in the three-run rally.



With two aboard and one out, Conor Gillaspie hit a ground ball that skipped through Santana's legs. Brandon Belt, who drew a one-out walk off Boone Logan, scored and Brandon Crawford went to third.



Posey's hit scored Crawford and Gillaspie to make it 5-4.



The Indians lost for the sixth time in seven games as they concluded a 1-5 West Coast trip. The American League Central front-runners fell to 4-13 in interleague and are winless in six interleague series.

