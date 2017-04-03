CapsOn: Show us your Cleveland Indians caps!

CLEVELAND - It's the most wonderful time of the year!

The Cleveland Indians open the 2017 season in Texas tonight and we want to see how you're celebrating!

MLB is asking all of its fans to show off their team hats on social media using the hashtag "CapsOn".

We want to see your Indians caps! Leave your photos in the comments on our Facebook page, or tweet them @WKYC. We may use your pictures online or on air!

