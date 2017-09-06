Carlos Carrasco, late offensive surge lead Cleveland Indians to record-tying 14th straight win

Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo: Jim Young, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians matched a franchise record with their 14th straight victory on Wednesday night.

With a little bit of hitting and a strong outing from starter Carlos Carrasco, the Indians earned the record-tying victory courtesy of a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago.

With the win over the White Sox (54-84), the Indians (83-56) maintained an 11-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central Division standings and dropped their “Magic Number” for clinching their second straight divisional crown to 13.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead over the White Sox when center fielder Tyler Naquin lifted an RBI sacrifice fly to left field with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning.

First baseman Carlos Santana led off the inning with a single to center field, and then, third baseman Yandy Diaz smashed a ball toward the right side of the infield that skipped over the glove of Chicago second baseman Yolmer Sanchez and into right field. Santana moved over to third base on a wild pitch from Reynaldo Lopez with Abraham Almonte at the plate.

Almonte later walked to load the bases for Naquin.

The Indians added another three runs in the top of the eighth inning.

To lead off the inning, designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion fouled off three pitches, and then, took two more outside of the strike zone to earn a walk. Following the free pass, Santana belted a 1-1 pitch from Danny Farquhar into the seats in right field for his 23rd home run of the season.

The Indians continued their offensive outburst in the eighth inning when Diaz and Naquin drew walks that bookended an Almonte single to center field. With the bases loaded, catcher Roberto Perez grounded into a fielder’s choice, and that drove in pinch runner Gregory Allen.

The Indians added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning when second baseman Jose Ramirez hustled home on a fielder’s choice from Allen.

Including the home run, Santana went three for four with two RBI and two runs scored. He was the only Indians batter with more than one hit in the victory.

Over nine innings of work, Carrasco allowed just three hits and one run and struck out nine hitters.

Carrasco carried a perfect game through the first four frames, but surrendered lead-off singles in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings. However, Carrasco induced a pair of double plays in both the frames to end the respective rally attempts.

On the way to his eighth career complete game, all of which have come on the road, Carrasco surrendered a two-out solo home run to Adam Engel in the bottom of the ninth inning.

