Carrasco, bullpen lead Indians past White Sox 4-2

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 11: Starter Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on June 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.



Carrasco (6-3) was pulled after Todd Frazier's two-run double cut Cleveland's lead to one. The right-hander allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.



Andrew Miller retired all five batters he faced, striking out three. Bryan Shaw pitched a scoreless eighth and Cody Allen finished for his 15th save, working around a one-out single.



Francisco Lindor, Roberto Perez and Erik Gonzalez each drove in a run for Cleveland.

