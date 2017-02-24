Catcher Roberto Perez 'ready to go' for Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning in Game 6 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians entered the 2016 season knowing they had depth at the catcher position, and it certainly was tested, early and often, on the team’s first run to the World Series in 19 years.

Robert Perez suffered a thumb injury that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation, which wiped out the first half of the season, and was recalled to the Major League team early when Yan Gomes suffered a shoulder injury after falling awkwardly while running down the first-base line on July 18.

Gomes was out of the lineup for much of the rest of the season, playing sparingly on the stretch run in September and throughout the playoffs.

“With all of the confidence I got in the playoffs, experience-wise, I’m just ready to go,” Perez said. “I just can’t wait for the season to start. I was focusing on my body a little bit more. I tried to put on a little bit of muscle, which I did, so I just can’t wait for the 2017 season.”

After a mid-season trade for Jonathan Lucroy fell through when the All-Star backstop rejected the deal in favor of a move from Milwaukee to the Texas Rangers, the Indians turned to Perez on an every-day basis, and he responded well.

Not only did Perez’s bat improve throughout the season and come up big during a couple key spots in the playoffs, but he managed a pitching staff reduced to two healthy starters through the stretch run to the club’s first Central Division title since 2007 and World Series trip in nearly two decades.

“I think I had my hands full once (Yan) got hurt,” Perez said. “I knew they were counting on me, even though there was a lot of trade rumors, but I always thought positive, and I just really wanted to help the team, our pitching staff, which is one of the best in the league. I prepared myself enough where nothing caught me off-guard.

“I think those guys get along. I feel like all of the guys in the bullpen, they’re well prepared for when Tito calls down to the bullpen and asks them to come into the game in any situation. Miller’s addition? I think we needed a lefty, and I think that’s why we got him. He was outstanding last year for us, and I’m happy to work with them.”

During 15 postseason games, Perez registered eight hits in 43-at-bats, including one double and three home runs with seven runs batted in and five scored to go along with seven walks and a .419 slugging percentage for the American League champions.

And Perez is ready to build on that success during the 2017 season, despite it being announced that he will begin the year as the backup to Gomes.

“That was awesome,” Perez said. “I feel like that experience, for me being involved for the first time in a full season, I was just living it like it was the only chance I had. I thought everybody did great. We played together as a team the whole time during the season and October, so it was a fun run.”

