CC Sabathia thinks LeBron James is rooting for New York Yankees over Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND -- New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia remembers when Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James showed up to Progressive Field wearing a Yankees cap for an American League Division Series game between New York and the Cleveland Indians in 2007.

Back then, Sabathia was the ace of the Indians’ staff, and after going through that experience, he is not fully convinced that James is supporting the Indians in the best-of-five series against the Yankees, even though James was a very passionate supporter of Cleveland during last year’s run to Game 7 of the World Series.

“I know he’s a Yankee fan, but I think he has to put on a front for the city,” Sabathia said while meeting with the media prior to Game 1 of the 2017 ALDS at Progressive Field.

Slated to start Game 2 of the ALDS against the Indians, Sabathia expects a raucous atmosphere, especially because of Cleveland’s history with the Yankees. The Indians have defeated the Yankees in their two previous meetings in the ALDS, both coming in years that ended in a seven (1997, 2007).

“I really do enjoy it,” Sabathia said of pitching away games in the postseason. “I’ve always enjoyed, I guess, pitching on the road. It’s a weird thing. It doesn’t bother me, the crowd or anything like that. Obviously, being really familiar with the park here, I feel like I can be able to go out tomorrow, and hopefully, pitch a good game for us.”

A first-round pick of the Indians in the 1998 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Sabathia spent parts of eight seasons in Cleveland before getting traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008, a deal that netted the Tribe outfielder Michael Brantley as the player to be named in exchange for the then-reigning AL Cy Young Award winner.

After a half-season with the Brewers, Sabathia signed a free-agent contract with the Yankees, has spent the past nine years in The Bronx, and considers New York home.

“I think I’m a Yankee now,” Sabathia said. “This is where I spent most of my career now. I’ve been nine years here. I won a championship here. I got to play with some great players, so I think people, I guess, remember me as a Yankee.”

From 2013 to 2015, Sabathia went through a rough patch, both with knee problems and off-the-field issues, having earned run averages of over 4.50 and posting a 23-27 record.

However, after a third straight losing season in 2016, Sabathia went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts in 2017 for a Yankees team that won the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night.

And Sabathia is hoping to keep that success rolling in the 2017 postseason.

“It means a lot,” Sabathia said of being back in the postseason. “I didn’t know what I was going to do or what the future would hold. Obviously, to be sitting here, getting ready to pitch a playoff game tomorrow feels really good, and the knee feels good. Hopefully, it holds up and I can go out and pitch effectively tomorrow.”

