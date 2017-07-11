Chief Wahoo logo will stay with Cleveland Indians for now

(Photo: USA TODAY)

CLEVELAND -- No change will be made this season in the Cleveland Indians' use of the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.

Just after the season started, Major League Baseball said there had been "productive discussions" about transitioning away from the logo.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said:" I think it's safe to see that you're not going to see any dramatic developments until we're through the 2017 season."

The team has used the Wahoo logo in some fashion since 1928.

© 2017 Associated Press