Chris Antonetti grateful to Cleveland Indians ownership for Edwin Encarnacion signing

President Chris Antonetti is grateful to Cleveland Indians ownership for making possible the signing of free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have not been active in the market for a big-money free agent in several years and have struggled to sign top-tier talent to lengthy deals worth multi-millions of dollars.

However, after making a World Series run, the Indians not only got in the market, but were able to sign a well-respected, much sought-after slugger in Edwin Encarnacion, who smashed 42 home runs and set numerous career highs during his eighth and final year with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016.

“We were incredibly excited because we think he’s the perfect fit for our team and has a chance to be a difference-maker for us,” Indians president Chris Antonetti said. “After hanging up with (agent) Paul Kinzer, I immediately called Paul Dolan to inform him, and he was elated as well.”

Antonetti was particularly grateful to the Dolan family for allowing him to sign Encarnacion to a three-year $65 million deal, the largest contract ever received by a player from the Indians.

“They made a leap of faith in our team in the belief that we’re a good team that has a chance to compete for a postseason, and hopefully, a World Series,” Antonetti said. “And they also made a bet on our organization that we can drive the revenue and fan support to make this make sense.”

In 12 years at the Major League level, Encarnacion has hit .266 with 1,439 hits in 5,409 at-bats in 1,513 career games. Of those 1,439 hits, 629 have gone for extra bases, including 311 doubles and 310 home runs. Also, Encarnacion has driven in 942 runs, scored another 829 and drawn 662 walks.

Encarnacion spent the last eight years of his Major League career with the Blue Jays. He made his Major League debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2005, and spent four full seasons with them before being traded to the Blue Jays in 2009.

During his final year with the Blue Jays, Encarnacion hit .263 (158 for 601) with 34 doubles, 42 home runs and 127 runs batted in over 160 games. He set career highs with the 158 hits, 99 runs scored, 76 extra-base hits, 127 RBI and 318 total bases. The 42 round-trippers matched his single-season career best.

“Paul got very comfortable with Edwin as a player and a person, so that was the easy part,” Antonetti said. “The difficult part was how to make it work financially, and it took a lot of work to make that happen, compromises both from our side and compromises from Edwin’s side to make this fit, be the right fit for both teams, and it took a great leap of faith by ownership to make that extraordinary investment.”

Although signing Encarnacion meant moving on from beloved first baseman/designated hitter Mike Napoli, as well as the forfeiture of a first-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft because the former Toronto slugger rejected the Blue Jays’ qualifying offer, it added a big bat at a corner position, something the Indians have longed to attain for several seasons.

“If you look at his consistency, whether it’s against right-handed pitchers, against left-handed pitchers, home, road, by month, he’s remarkably consistent,” Antonetti said.

“He not only brings an element of power, but he commands the strike zone extraordinarily well. For a power hitter, he doesn’t strike out that much. He walks, so that type of hitter can have a huge impact on our team and make the guys around him better. All we need Edwin to do is be himself.”