Christian Vazquez's 3-run HR in 9th lifts Boston Red Sox over Cleveland Indians 12-10

Aug 1, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) reacts after hitting a walk off home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. (Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

BOSTON -- Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox pulled off the final rally of a wild game Tuesday night, beating the Cleveland Indians 12-10 despite an astonishing catch by center fielder Austin Jackson.

In the fifth inning, Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez of a leadoff homer with a leaping grab in the right-center triangle at Fenway Park. Jackson reached way above the wall and tumbled head over heels into the Red Sox bullpen, steadying himself by holding onto the fence with his right arm. Following a soft landing, Jackson stood up and showed umpires he indeed had the ball, to the amazement of players on both sides.





BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 1: Austin Jackson #26 of the Cleveland Indians flips over the bullpen wall after robbing Hanley Ramirez #13 of the Boston Red Sox of a home run in the fifth inning on August 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox, 2017 Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox)

A replay review confirmed Jackson held on for the catch.

Cleveland, which tied it on Fancisco Lindor's leadoff homer in the top of the ninth and added a run on a wild pitch, blew the lead for the third and last time in the bottom of the ninth in a game the Indians led 5-0 after two innings.

© 2017 Associated Press