Cleveland Indians' 15th win means refunds for Universal Windows Direct customers

CLEVELAND -- It was a big night for the Cleveland Indians, but it was an even bigger night for more than 200 customers of Universal Windows Direct.

As part of its 15th year in business, the company offered to refund customers who purchased windows in July if the team won 15 games in a row this season.

That happened Thursday night as the Tribe toppled the White Sox in Chicago 11-2.

Now, Universal Windows Direct will repay 220 families in Cleveland and Columbus a total of $1.7 million.

The victory also marked a new record for the Indians as 15 wins is their longest winning streak in team history.

