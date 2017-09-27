Cleveland Indians 2017 postseason: How to get tickets

(Photo: Jason Miller, Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- October baseball is coming back to Cleveland!

Single game tickets to see the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the MLB postseason go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Indians.com.

“For potential 2017 postseason sellouts, fans who are unable to secure tickets from Indians.com are encouraged to use StubHub for the most secure purchase experience,” team officials said.

The first two games of the American League Division Series take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Friday, Oct. 6.

Cleveland clinched the American League Central Division Championship earlier this month.

