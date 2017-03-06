Tickets for Cleveland Indians' 2017 season go on sale

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- It’s almost Tribe Time!

Single game tickets for the 2017 Cleveland Indians baseball season are up for grabs at 10 a.m. Monday.

Buy your tickets HERE.

Opening day is just a few weeks away as the Tribe welcomes the Chicago White Sox to Progressive Field on Tuesday, April 11.

Tickets for all 81 home games will be sold online only until Monday, March 13 when they can be purchased at the team shop or box office.

