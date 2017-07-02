Cleveland Indians 3B Jose Ramirez named American League All-Star Starter

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) earned his first American League All-Star starting spot, and will represent the team in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game next week. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez will start for the American League in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, the league announced on ESPN Sunday night.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11.

Thank you Cleveland!!!



I'm just a kid from the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) July 2, 2017

Over the final five days of the fan voting, Ramirez overcame the 200,000-plus vote gap between himself and Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano to earn his not only his first-ever trip to the All-Star Game, but also, his first All-Star start.

Over 79 games this season, Ramirez has collected 99 hits in 305 at-bats (.325 batting average), including 45 for extra bases (26 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs). Ramirez has driven in 42 runs, scored 59 and drawn 27 walks against 39 strikeouts.

A native of Bani, Dominican Republic, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Ramirez leads the Indians in runs, hits, doubles, triples and stolen bases, is second in home runs and fourth in RBI.

By getting 21 hits in 37 at-bats over a seven-day period in late June, Ramirez raised his batting average by 36 points. Ramirez smacked 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs with seven RBI and 12 runs scored, all while leading the Indians to a six-game winning streak.

Ramirez had at least one double in seven straight games, including multiple two-base hits in three of five games.

In Cleveland’s 11-8 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Sunday, Ramirez led the way with a three-for-four showing with the two home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk.

The Indians’ hit parade started in the top of the second inning when Ramirez smacked a one-out single to center field off of Tigers starter Justin Verlander. Then, after getting down in the count, 1-2, Lonnie Chisenhall fouled off four of the next five pitches before belting a two-run home run into the seats in right field.

The Indians added another two runs in the top of the third inning, and once again, Ramirez served as a catalyst.

Ramirez smashed a two-out solo home run over the wall in right field, and then, Carlos Santana doubled to the gap in right-centerfield, which plated Chisenhall, who drew a walk from Verlander one at-bat prior to the two-base hit.

Although the Tigers got a run back in the bottom of the third inning, the Indians broke open the game with four runs in the top of the fourth.

After Michael Brantley stole third and Edwin Encarnacion stole second on a busted play, Ramirez cleared the bases and gave the Indians an 8-1 lead over the Tigers with a three-run homer to right field.

With the second round-tripper, Ramirez became the first player in Indians history to homer from both sides of the plate in a single game twice in the same season. He previously accomplished the feat in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of the Twins at Target Field on June 17.

