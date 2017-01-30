Cleveland Indians acquire RHP Carlos Frias from Los Angeles Dodgers

The Cleveland Indians acquired right-handed pitcher Carlos Frias from the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians made it a point to bolster their roster after finishing one win short of their first World Series title since 1948 last November, and that process continued on Monday.

The Indians completed a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sending cash to the west coast in exchange for right-handed pitcher Carlos Frias. Additionally, the Indians designated corner infielder Richie Shaffer for assignment.

The 27-year old Frias signed with Los Angeles as an amateur free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2007 and started his career in the Dodgers’ organization in the same season, where he spent eight years before debuting at the Major League level in 2014.

In 33 appearances, including 15 starts, with the Dodgers, Frias posted a 6-6 record with a 4.50 earned run average. Over 114.0 innings of work, Frias allowed 123 hits and 60 runs, 57 of which were earned, 11 home runs and 34 walks against 75 strikeouts.

At the minor league level, which includes stops with the Tulsa Drills and Oklahoma City Dodgers during the 2016 season, Frias posted a 45-37 record with a 4.20 earned run average over 152 appearances with 100 starts.

In 611.1 innings within the Dodgers’ minor league system, Frias allowed 635 hits and 343 runs, including 285 that were earned, 35 home runs and 220 walks, but struck out 501 opposing batters.

Frias has one option left on his contract.

