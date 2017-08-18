Cleveland Indians activate Andrew Miller, place Abraham Almonte on disabled list

PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 09: Relief pitcher Andrew Miller #24 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 9, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians have activated LHP Andrew Miller off of the disabled list on Friday. The All-Star reliever rejoins the Tribe after being out since August 2 because of patellar tendonitis in his right knee.

Miller is 4-3 with 2 saves and a 1.67 ERA in 46 appearances for the Indians this year. He pitched a scoreless inning of relief at AAA Columbus on Wednesday.

To make room on the roster for Miller, the Indians have placed OF Abraham Almonte on the 10-day disabled list due to a left hamstring strain. This will be his second stint on the D.L.

The Tribe also optioned LHP Ryan Merritt back to AAA Columbus, after his spot start in Minnesota on Thursday.

The Indians open up a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals tonight at Kauffman Stadium. Cleveland currently holds a 5.5 game lead over Kansas City in the American League Central Division.

