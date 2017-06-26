Cleveland Indians activate Michael Brantley, Brandon Guyer

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians have activated a pair of outfielders just in time for a four-game home series with the Texas Rangers.
Outfielders Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer were activated from the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Brantley was placed on the disabled list June 16 with a right ankle sprain. Guyer suffered a left wrist sprain and has been on the disabled list since May 12.
Brantley has hit .296 with five home runs and 28 RBI this season. Guyer has been limited to a .182 average with one home run. He has spent six games with the AAA Columbus Clippers on a rehab assignment.
Reliever Shawn Armstrong and outfielder Daniel Robertson were optioned to Columbus.
