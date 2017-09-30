Cleveland Indians activate Michael Brantley from disabled list

Left fielder Michael Brantley delivered a game-winning hit in the Cleveland Indians' walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox in the home opener at Progressive Field Tuesday. (Photo: David Richard, USA Today Sports)

A little over a week ago, we reported Indians outfielder Michael Brantley would likely miss the rest of the regular season. Turns out, we were wrong.

The club announced today that the two-time All-Star has been activated from the disabled list. Although he is not in the starting lineup, he will be available tonight when the Tribe takes on the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field.

We've activated Michael Brantley from the disabled list. pic.twitter.com/Rh8zE3VBJh — AL Central champs! (@Indians) September 30, 2017

Brantley has missed the past seven weeks after spraining his right ankle in the outfield against the Colorado Rockies. He had remained shut down from all running activity until just days ago, and the team apparently saw enough progress for him to get a look before the playoffs begin.

After playing in just 11 games in 2016 (and missing the Tribe's World Series run), Brantley had returned to top form this season, batting .299 with 9 homers and 52 RBIs in 88 games before getting hurt. He was also voted to his second American League All-Star team.

Brantley's return gives manager Terry Francona yet another option for figuring out the team's 25-man postseason roster. It is unknown if the Indians plan to keep Brantley active when the American League Division Series begins on Thursday.

