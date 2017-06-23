Cleveland Indians aim to carry over road success to Progressive Field

After posting a 7-1 mark at Minnesota and Baltimore over the last week, the Cleveland Indians aim to carry over their road successes to Progressive Field. (Photo: Evan Habeeb, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have things rolling on the road, and aim to carry over those successes to Progressive Field.

Although the Indians have struggled at home, posting a 15-17 record through the first two-plus months of the 2017 season, their strengths on the road have led to a first-place showing in the American League Central Division as the All-Star Game break inches closer.

“It’s great,” Indians outfielder Austin Jackson said. “I think it’s a good sign for us. This is a good momentum boost for us, and we’re just looking to build on this road trip when we go back home.”

The Indians (39-32, 24-15 on the road) return home tonight against the Minnesota Twins, whom they swept in a four-game series at Target Field last weekend, and followed up by taking three of four against the Baltimore Orioles in Oriole Park at Camden Yards on the way to a 7-1 road trip.

Over their last 10 games, the Indians are 8-2 and plus-43 in run differential.

“This is a good momentum boost for us going home,” Jackson said. “It’s tough going on the road and getting some wins, and I think that from the first game in Minnesota, we just set a tone in the clubhouse and we went out there and we performed well. Everything else is going to take care of itself.”

On the road trip, the Indians went 7-1 with 56 runs scored, eight 10-hit games, 14 home runs, 22 doubles and a 2.16 earned run average from the pitching staff.

Coupled with the final game of the home stand, a 12-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday, the Indians have compiled nine straight 10-hit games, which is the longest streak in Major League Baseball this season and best for the team since it had 11 consecutive 10-hit games during the 2001 season.

However, even with those gaudy numbers, manager Terry Francona will make sure the focus is always on what lies ahead, not behind.

“I don’t care about a week ago,” Francona said. “We showed up today to win today. That’s what we always do. That’s the way we always do it. I think that’s the best way to be able to not get too down or not get too full of yourself. Just stay right in the moment.”

