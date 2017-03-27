Cleveland Indians aim to follow Kansas City Royals' blueprint

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) and DH Carlos Santana (41) celebrate after both scoring on a wild pitch by Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester (34) in the fifth inning in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

If the Cleveland Indians need a reminder of how to handle the disappointment of losing Game 7 of the World Series heading into the following season, they need not look too far.

Going into the 2015 season, the Kansas City Royals, a chief rival of the Indians in the American League Central Division, were the defending AL Champions but were stinging from the loss of the World Series to the San Francisco Giants.

However, the Royals were not to be denied, as they pushed through the season and playoffs, culminating with a dominant four-games-to-one showing against the New York Mets in the 2015 World Series. And with the Indians losing in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series to the Chicago Cubs, they are looking at following Kansas City’s blueprint.

“Very much so,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of reminding the players of Kansas City’s response in 2015. “I think there’s a lot of similarities.

“I felt that way before, and you watch them come back with a vengeance. Now, every season’s different for everybody, and you have different players, but they really seemed to handle it like you’d like to see somebody. Man, they came back hungry, and unless you were playing them, it was fun to see.”

Up three-games-to-one after taking a pair of games at Wrigley Field on the north side of Chicago, the Indians dropped three straight and watched as the Cubs organization celebrated their first World Series title since 1908 at Progressive Field.

“Every day a national guy comes in, they ask the same thing, which I get,” Francona said. “You know what, we talked about it in our first meeting a little bit because I think it’s the elephant in the room. Being completely honest, you can come back two ways: one is with a sense of entitlement or you can feel like, ‘Boy, we were there and we loved it. We desperately want to get back there,’ which I’m betting on No. 2 with our guys.”

Although Francona believes his players are full of desire after last year’s postseason run, which happened without two of their starting pitchers (Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar), a third, Trevor Bauer, suffering an off-the-field injury that derailed him in the American League Championship Series, as well as All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley (shoulder surgery), he understands and emphasizes the importance of the process as spring training winds to a close this week.

“You go through periods of the season where your team’s beat up and you’ve just got to kind of keep your head above water,” Francona said. “You’re not the team you’re going to see later, but you’ve got to survive. There’s a lot that goes into beating that team down the road, and there’s a process. That’s why we just ask them, ‘Hey, show up today, try to do the best you can to get better for yourself and the team,’ and if they do that, we’re going to be okay.”

