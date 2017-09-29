Cleveland Indians ALDS postseason tickets sell out in minutes

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians fans are ready for October baseball.
Tickets quickly sold out Friday morning to all three American League Division Series games scheduled for Progressive Field (games 1, 2 and 5).
The ALDS schedule is as follows:
Game 1 -- Thursday, Oct. 5: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland
Game 2 -- Friday, Oct. 6: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland
Game 3 -- Sunday, Oc.t 8: Cleveland at New York/Minnesota
Game 4 -- Monday, Oct. 9: Cleveland at New York/Minnesota (if necessary)
Game 5 -- Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland (if necessary)
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs