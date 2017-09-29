Cleveland Indians ALDS postseason tickets sell out in minutes

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians fans are ready for October baseball.

Tickets quickly sold out Friday morning to all three American League Division Series games scheduled for Progressive Field (games 1, 2 and 5).

The ALDS schedule is as follows:

Game 1 -- Thursday, Oct. 5: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland

Game 2 -- Friday, Oct. 6: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland

Game 3 -- Sunday, Oc.t 8: Cleveland at New York/Minnesota

Game 4 -- Monday, Oct. 9: Cleveland at New York/Minnesota (if necessary)

Game 5 -- Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland (if necessary)

